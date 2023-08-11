At least 1 hurt following 3-vehicle crash in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — Officers and medics are at the scene of an injury crash in Englewood Friday morning.

>>PHOTOS: Officers, medics responded to crash in Englewood

Englewood Police officers and medics were dispatched around 8:15 a.m. to the area of Main Street near Interstate 70 on initial reports of a crash, Englewood Police told News Center 7.

At least one person is hurt.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Images from the scene two vehicles suffered front-end damage while one black car suffered moderate damage on the passenger side.

The crash remains under investigation.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Main Street crash in Englewood Photo from: Adam Ewry/Staff

©2023 Cox Media Group