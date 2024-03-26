Officers, medics responding to crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Officers and medics are on the scene of a crash in Trotwood early Tuesday morning.

Trotwood Police and Five Rivers Metroparks Rangers were dispatched to Little Richmond Rd and North James H McGee Blvd around 3:22 a.m. on reports of a crash.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that crews are on scene, but no other preliminary details were available.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as new information becomes available.

