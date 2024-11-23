Officers, medics respond to two vehicle crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Officers and medics responded to a two-vehicle crash in Trotwood early Saturday morning.

Around 2:36 a.m. crews were dispatched to the area of State Route 49 Northbound and Hoover Ave on reports of a crash.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Medics did respond, but details on any injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

