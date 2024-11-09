Officers, medics respond to single vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a single-vehicle crash in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 1:05 a.m. crews were dispatched to the area of Shaftesbury Rd and Princeton Dr on reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, crews found a single vehicle involved in a crash.

Medics were dispatched to the scene, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Details on any injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

