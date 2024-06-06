Officers, medics respond to injury crash in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Officers and medics have responded to an injury crash in Miami Township Thursday morning.

Miami Township Police officers and Miami Valley Fire District medics were dispatched just after 7 a.m. to State Route 741 and Lyons Road on initial reports of a crash.

ODOT cameras show two vehicles involved and part of SR 741 is blocked off at Lyons Road.

