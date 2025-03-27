Officers, medics respond after vehicle reportedly hits house

DAYTON — Officers and medics have responded to reports of a vehicle into a house Thursday morning.

Dayton officers and medics were dispatched around 4:49 to a home on Nordale Avenue near Wilmington Avenue on the report of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant

The sergeant told News Center 7 that the vehicle reportedly hit a house.

No other information was available.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and the extent of damage.

We will update this story.

