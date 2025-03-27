Officers, medics respond after vehicle reportedly hits house

DAYTON — Officers and medics have responded to reports of a vehicle into a house Thursday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton officers and medics were dispatched around 4:49 to a home on Nordale Avenue near Wilmington Avenue on the report of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant
TRENDING STORIES:
- All lanes closed on US-35 due to jackknifed semi in Greene Co.; 2 hospitalized
- ‘My whole world;’ Son of parents killed in Darke Co. shooting, crash tries to save childhood home
- 25-year-old inmate dies in custody of Montgomery County Jail
The sergeant told News Center 7 that the vehicle reportedly hit a house.
No other information was available.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and the extent of damage.
We will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group