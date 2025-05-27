Officers, medics respond after person reportedly stabbed in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a reported stabbing in Dayton early Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton police were called just after 1:15 a.m. to the 800 block of Oakleaf Drive on reports of a stabbing, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that officers and medics responded to a report that a male had been stabbed.

His condition is currently unknown.

News Center 7 is working to learn what happened and if anyone is in custody.

We will update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group