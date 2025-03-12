Officers, medics respond after crash near school bus barn in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a crash near a school bus barn in Dayton on Wednesday.

Dayton officers were dispatched around 5:17 a.m. to reports of a crash at the 4200 block of James H. McGee Boulevard near a Dayton Public School bus barn, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that medics were requested about 20 minutes later to the scene.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that a minivan was involved in the crash.

They could not confirm if a school bus was the second vehicle and if medics made any transports.

We will update this story.

