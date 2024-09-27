Officers, medics respond after 1 shot in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers are investigating a shooting in Dayton early Friday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton Police officers and medics responded around 1:17 a.m. to the 300 block of Xenia Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 34-year-old woman dead, man arrested after shooting in Greenville
- Helene makes landfall in northwestern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane
- Remnants of Helene to bring the Miami Valley heavy rain, strong winds; Here’s the timing, impacts
At least one person was hurt, dispatchers told News Center 7.
We will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]