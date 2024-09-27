Officers, medics respond after 1 shot in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers are investigating a shooting in Dayton early Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton Police officers and medics responded around 1:17 a.m. to the 300 block of Xenia Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

TRENDING STORIES:

At least one person was hurt, dispatchers told News Center 7.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



