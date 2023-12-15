Officers looking for suspect after man shot in leg in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in the leg in Dayton early Friday morning.

>>Local police asking for public’s help in identifying vehicle theft suspects

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of Chardon Court on initial reports of a shooting.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that a man was shot in the leg but medics did not transport him to the hospital.

Officers are looking for a suspect who left the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group