Officers looking for suspect accused of shooting person near Ohio State

COLUMBUS — Officers are looking for a suspect accused of shooting a person near the campus of the Ohio State University Monday night in Columbus.

Police responded to a report of a shooting just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of John Herrick Drive and Olentangy River Road, near the southern end of campus, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The university posted a public safety notice online Monday night and said that a person flagged down a bus and told the driver they had been shot.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition, the university said.

The university identified the suspect as Richard Patridge, 31.

He is accused of abducting a woman at gunpoint in Columbus earlier this month, WBNS said.

She was later found safe.

