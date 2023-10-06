Officers investigating shots fired into Dayton house

DAYTON — Officers and medics have responded to a shooting in Dayton.

>> Local city issues warning about scam involving city code officers

Dayton Police officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Lakeview Ave around 3:53 on reports of a shooting.

Police confirmed with News Center 7 that an unknown amount of people were shooting from an alley and hit a house.

No life-threatening injuries are being reported and no one is in custody at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.





©2023 Cox Media Group