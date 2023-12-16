Officers investigating hit and run after local teen struck by vehicle

BELLEFONTAINE — Officers are investigating a hit-and-run after a Logan County teen was hit by a vehicle.

A 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle at South Main Street and Washington Avenue on Thursday morning, according to Bellefontaine Police.

The student got knocked to the ground with possible injuries.

His mother took him to the hospital as a precaution.

The vehicle left the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

