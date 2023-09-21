Officers investigating after vehicle crashes into power pole in Moraine

MORAINE — Officers are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Moraine early Thursday morning.

Moraine Police officers and firefighters were dispatched around 3:03 a.m. on initial reports of a vehicle crashing into a power pole at the intersection of Springboro Pike and S. Dixie Avenue, dispatchers told News Center 7.

Wires are down at the intersection and the intersection is currently closed.

AES Ohio has been requested, according to scanner traffic.

The crash remains under investigation.

