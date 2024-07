KETTERING — Officers are investigating after a shooting in Kettering early Monday morning.

>>Community gathers to remember 15-year-old killed in police shooting

Kettering police officers and medics were dispatched at around 1:25 a.m. Hadley Avenue and San Rae Drive on reports of a shooting, dispatchers told News Center 7.

No other information was given.

We will update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group