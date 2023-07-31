Officers investigating after car hits Englewood apartment building

ENGLEWOOD — Officers are investigating after a car hit an apartment building Monday morning in Englewood.

>>Animal safety top concern for officials at this year’s Greene County Fair

Englewood Police and medics were dispatched to the 1200 block of Union Boulevard around 6:51 a.m. on initial reports of a car hitting a building, Englewood dispatchers told NewsCenter 7.

The vehicle did some slight damage to the building and it is still an active scene.

We are working to learn the extent of the damage and if anyone is hurt.

NewsCenter 7 has a news crew heading to the scene and will provide updates.

©2023 Cox Media Group