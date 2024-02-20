Officers, firefighters investigating possible natural gas leak in Preble Co.

EATON — Officers and firefighters are investigating a possible natural gas leak in Preble County early Tuesday morning.

The City of Eaton Fire & EMS-Ohio said on social media around 12:45 a.m. that fire and EMS crews were aware of a possible natural gas leak in the city.

They added that they are working with Eaton Police, Preble County EMA, and CenterPoint Energy.

“Crews are actively searching the city, to locate the cause of the odor,” the department said in a statement. “At this time there are NO evacuation orders in place.”

News Center 7 has received reports in our newsroom about a possible natural gas leak in Eaton.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

