Officers donate to youth ball association impacted by last month’s EF-3 tornado in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — A group of police officers have donated to a youth ball association affected by last month’s EF-3 tornado in Logan County.

The Washington Township Police Officers Association donated just $5,000 to the Indian Lake Youth Ball Association, according to a social media post.

“We love our Indian Lake Lakers and a big part of our mission revolves around them!” they said.

The Indian Lake Youth Ball Association thanked the association.

They said that the officers wanted to help after they saw the destruction of their field and equipment from last month’s tornado.

“We got a list of kids in our ball association who were directly affected by the tornado and we have been reaching out to them to make sure they have all the equipment they need,” they said on its social media page. “Officer Thompson has been assisting with that as well. He asked what needed (to be) replaced, and then purchased most of those items directly so we don’t even have to think about it.”

The group said they are grateful for everyone who has reached out to help and support their youth athletes and the community.

