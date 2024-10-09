Officer who spent nearly 2 decades helping village, children retires

YELLOW SPRINGS — He spent 17 years serving his community and helping children.

Now a Yellow Springs officer is retiring.

It’s not just the Yellow Springs Police Department saying goodbye but a village as Officer Doug Andrus retires.

His biggest impact was on young officers.

“To say he was a mentor is a great way to explain it. I can’t tell you how many times I gotten into a situation and I thought ‘What would Officer Andrus do?’” Paige Burge, Yellow Springs Chief of Police said.

He also had an impact on the school kids which he dedicated to old-school policing.

Every day Andrus started students’ day with a smile and a wave.

Now students are returning the favor on their last day.

“Every morning Officer Andrus works, he’s actually out working our school detail. He invites the kids every morning to start their day off positive,” Burge said.

While it’s bittersweet to say goodbye, Andrus is excited to spend his free time with his family.

A move that takes him away from a village he loves.

That village is thankful for him and his service.

