Officer not charged after shooting man with knife during mental health call

DAYTON — A police officer who shot a man with a knife during a mental health call will not face charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported by News Center 7, officers responded to the 700 block of N. Broadway Street on August 11 for a mental health call.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton Police Department Chief Kamran Afzal said at a news conference that he described the call as a “mental health call” having to do with a “trespassing” incident at the house.

They released body camera video of the incident at the news conference.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police release body cam video after officer shoots man with knife during mental health call

>>PHOTOS: Police issue county-wide call for backup after reported shooting

Once officers got to the home, they found a man in the backyard next to the house. That’s when officers say they noticed the suspect, 77-year-old Otto Coleman, had a knife.

The officer could be heard telling the man to drop the knife. Police paused the video just before the officer fired his first shot.

>> RELATED: Man shot after allegedly charging at Dayton officers with knife

Afzal said Coleman held onto the knife after the shooting, and they had to get it from him before providing first aid.

Medics then took him to the hospital, and he survived.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 22 N Broadway Police Presence N Broadway Police Presence (Malik Patterson/STAFF)

©2024 Cox Media Group