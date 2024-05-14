Officers, medics respond to injury crash in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @6:37 a.m.

Traffic is moving again after an injury crash between Dayton and Oakwood early Tuesday morning.

Dayton Police and medics were dispatched to S. Main Street and Stonemill Road at 5:19 a.m. on an initial report of a crash.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that a pair of medics responded to the scene and there were injuries.

Photos and videos show one vehicle suffered front-end damage and part of S. Main Street was closed.

Traffic has reopened on S. Main Street between Stonemill and Plumwood Roads.

S Main Street and Stonemill Crash Photo from: News Center 7 Staff

