Officer injured after police chase in Ohio

COLUMBUS — An Ohio police officer was injured following a police chase Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Woodcrest and Myers roads around 7:25 a.m. on reports of a man threatening a woman with a gun, WBNS reported.

According to police, the suspect was spotted at Noe-Bixby Road and Coventry Drive at 7:41 a.m. A chase began and the officer was injured soon after, WBNS reported.

The officer was transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay, the station reported. The officer was not shot.

Police said a warrant will be issued for the suspect’s arrest.









