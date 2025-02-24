Officer arrested on OVI charge; accused of going 26 mph over speed limit

COVINGTON, KY — A police officer was arrested on OVI charges early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Covington Joshua Knott was arrested and booked in the Kenton County Jail in Northern Kentucky, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

TRENDING STORIES:

Along with an OVI charge, he was charged with disregarding traffic lights and going 26 mph over the speed limit, WCPO said.

“We are disappointed to hear this happened, but we will need to learn more before we say anything else about this matter,” Lt. Justin Bradbury told WCPO.

It is unknown if Knott has been fired or placed on administrative leave.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Feb. 27, WCPO reported.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group