ODOT seeks public comment on upcoming local projects

MIAMI VALLEY — The Ohio Department of Transportation wants to know your opinion on upcoming local projects, according to a spokesperson from the department.

To submit a comment on one of the following projects, contact Tricia Bishop at (937) 497-6721 or via email at Tricia.Bishop@dot.ohio.gov.

All comments should be submitted by Nov. 30, the spokesperson said.

Greenville Sidewalk Project

The Village of Fort Recovery, in Mercer County, is planning to install sidewalks along Greenville (State Route 49), Sharpsburg, and Flaler Roads in the vicinity of the Fort Recovery Elementary School.

The sidewalks will improve pedestrian access and construction is expected to begin in Spring 2026, the spokesperson said.

Germantown Street Bike Lanes

The City of Dayton wants to add bike lanes on Germantown Street.

The bike lanes will span from Euclid Avenue to the bridge.

Improvements on crosswalk markings and ADA ramp upgrades are also included, the spokesperson said.

To add the bike lanes, the roadway cross-section will need to be modified to allow one through-vehicle lane in each direction.

The bike lane project will improve bicycle and pedestrian access through the corridor.

Construction is expected to start in Summer 2024, the spokesperson said.

Salem Avenue Reconstruction

The City of Dayton wants to move on to phase 4 of the Salem Avenue reconstruction.

The city will reconstruct the avenue from Emerson Avenue to Cornell Drive during this phase, the spokesperson said.

When the project is complete, Salem Avenue will have new pavement, curbs, sidewalks, ADA curb ramps, catch basins, and streetlights.

Salem Avenue is deteriorated so this project aims to improve access. It is expected to start in Spring 2026.

For more information about these projects visit the department’s website.

