ODOT to remove traffic signal in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation will remove a traffic signal in Greene County later this week.

A traffic signal that is no longer in operation will be removed at State Route 235 and Medway Road, an ODOT spokesperson said.

ODOT crews will remove the signal on Friday and there will be intermittent lane restrictions throughout the morning.

The intersection will continue to operate as a two-way stop where drivers on Medway Road will be required to stop and yield to all traffic on State Route 235, according to ODOT.

The signal heads have been covered since July after being turned off following a 90-day review period and a traffic engineering study determined the signal was no longer needed.

