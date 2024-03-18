ODOT closes several roads after last week’s deadly tornado in Logan County

LOGAN COUNT — Several roads remain closed in Logan County after last week’s deadly tornado.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) wrote on social media that several intersections remain closed as crews continue to clean up from last week’s storm.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF3 tornado hit Logan County killing at least three people.

The following intersections are still closed:

U.S. 33 and State Route 385

U.S. 33 and State Route 366

U.S. 33 and State Route 117

State Route 117 and State Route 366

State Route 235 and State Route 708

State 720 between U.S. 33 and State Route 235

Drivers can take State Route 385 to State Route 117 to U.S. 33 and U.S. 33 to State 117 to State 385.

News Center 7 reported Sunday that Governor Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency in 11 counties impacted by the deadly storms.

Logan County is one of them.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on storm cleanup in Logan, Auglaize, Mercer, Darke, and Miami Counties from last week’s tornados.

