Odor of natural gas possible during line work in Logan County

By WHIO Staff

Traffic cones. (File photo)

LOGAN COUNTY — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is warning some residents that they might be smelling natural gas this afternoon.

“The natural gas lines on Orchard Island and Wolf Island are currently being purged as crews prepare to turn the lines back on,” the Sheriff’s Office shared on social media.

During this process, residents may smell an odor of gas.

The Sheriff’s Office said they were aware of the work and told residents there was no need to call 911.

