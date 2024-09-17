Oakwood selects new city manager for first time in 22 years

OAKWOOD — Oakwood has selected a new city manager for the first time since 2002.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

City council members appointed Katie Smiddy.

TRENDING STORIES:

Smiddy previously served as finance director for the City of Springdale.

She will begin employment with the city on Oct. 14 with her first official day being Nov. 1.

She replaces Norbert Lopsch who has served as city manager for 22 years.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



