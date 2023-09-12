Oakwood Schools recognized for how its spending money

OAKWOOD — Oakwood Schools is being recognized for how the district is spending its money.

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada recognized the school district for “excellence” in financial reporting, a school spokesperson said.

“This recognition is further evidence of the district’s goal of providing clear and thorough communication. We will continue to share financial information with our stakeholders so they can be engaged in our process and better informed about school funding,” said John Wilson, Oakwood Board of Education President.

The district says the award recognizes its “continued dedication” to providing transparent financial reporting to the community, according to the spokesperson.

“Our team is committed to supporting the district’s goal of doing what is best for students while remaining good stewards of the taxpayers’ dollars,” said Laura Sabuer, Oakwood Schools Treasurer.

The school district has also consistently received national recognition for its financial reporting for more than 25 years.

