NWS: Funnel cloud spotted in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Viewers across Clark County sent in multiple photos of funnel clouds spotted in Clark County Monday evening.

The National Weather Service posted on social media that they have received several photos and videos of a funnel cloud that happened around 6:20 p.m. near Dialton in Clark County.

iWitness 7 viewers sent in pictures of the cloud in areas such as Springfield, Enon and North Hampton.

A funnel cloud does not reach the earth’s surface, at the point it reaches land or a debris cloud or dust whirl is visible beneath it, it becomes a tornado, according to the NWS.

Damage has not been reported so far as a result of the funnel cloud.

