NWS: 1 dead after downed tree hits Van Wert County home

VAN WERT COUNTY — Officials say one person in Van Wert County was killed in Thursday evening’s storms.

The individual died after a tree fell “on an overhead canopy between a house and garage,” according to the National Weather Service Friday morning. The Van Wert County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) initially said the person sustained critical injuries.

A second occupant of the home was not injured.

The EMA posted photos from Thursday’s damage, showing numerous downed trees., on social media.

We’re working to learn more.

