‘Numerous complaints’ lead to arrest of man wanted on warrant

GREENVILLE, Darke County — A man wanted on a warrant is in jail after Darke County community members told police where he lived, according to the Greenville Police Department Lieutenant Ryan Benge.

Greenville police arrested Spencer Kouts, 32, at a residence in the 120 block of Virginia Avenue on Saturday.

According to Benge, Kouts was wanted for a warrant out of Mercer County.

“This residence has been the subject of numerous complaints from citizens and investigation of the residence has been in progress since receiving those complaints,” Benge said.

Greenville police conducted a search warrant of the residence and found suspected narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia.

Darke County Children’s Services responded and helped police with the investigation, Benge said.

Kouts was taken to the Darke County Jail on initial charges of possession of drugs.

“The Greenville Police Department remains committed to these types of investigations and encourages our citizens to continue reporting suspicious/criminal activity,” Benge said.

News Center 7 is working to learn what the warrant out of Mercer County is for.

