‘Nothing short of extraordinary;’ Police department mourning death of retired K9

KETTERING — Kettering Police Department said it is mourning the death of a retired K9 Fuse.

The department said Fuse was assigned to an officer in 2012 and had his first usage in January 2013. He retired in 2019.

Over his career, Fuse had 624 narcotics usages and 16 evidence search uses which resulted in over 400 criminal charges.

“Fuse’s unique personality made him a pleasure to work with, and resulted in a lot of laughs along the way. With Officer Wright being a highly dedicated officer, and Fuse being nothing short of extraordinary, the legacy left behind from this team is one that will be remembered for generations,” Kettering police said.

The department added that Fuse will be greatly missed and he thanked him for his service.

