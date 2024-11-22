‘Not trusting my abilities;’ Drivers share concerns about road conditions during winter weather

GREENE COUNTY — Some drivers are quick to get off the road when winter weather comes.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, people across the Miami Valley may have got over an inch of snow on Thursday.

Xenia resident Diego Rios said he just moved to the area from Texas, and he’s been watching the news to prepare.

“I just don’t want to slip or whatever, accident off the road,” Rios said.

Kyle Mattingly said he hasn’t driven during winter weather for a few years because he moved south.

“I haven’t seen a salt truck. I would appreciate seeing one. I mean, I’m not trusting my abilities very well,” Mattingly said.

News Center 7 talked to Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) spokesperson Mandi Dillion about the road conditions.

She said crews were most concerned about overpasses and bridges.

“We did have some warm weather leading up to this storm, so the ground temperature is somewhat warm, which helps,” Dillion said.

ODOT faced one problem going into the first snow of the season.

“We were not able to really do any kind of pre-treating, because unfortunately, the storm came in as rain, and when that happens, it will just wash pre-treatment off,” Dillion said.

ODOT crews will continue to treat roads on Friday. After treating the busiest roads, crews will move on to the ones people don’t use as much.

0 of 55 First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region (iWitness 7) First snowfall across the region Photo from: iWitness7 Viewer (Amanda from Richmond) (iWitness7 Viewer) First snowfall of season across region Photo from: iWitness 7 viewer (William Richardson in Troy) (iWitness7 Viewer) First snowfall across the region Photo from: iWitness7 Viewer (Irene from Arcanum) (iWitness7 Viewer) First snowfall across the region Photo from: iWitness7 Viewer (Irene from Arcanum) (iWitness7 Viewer) First snowfall across the region Photo from: iWitness7 Viewer (Irene from Arcanum) (iWitness7 Viewer) First snowfall across the region Photo from: iWitness7 Viewer (Terry from Richmond) (iWitness7 Viewer) First snowfall across the region Photo from: iWitness7 Viewer (Irene from Arcanum) (iWitness7 Viewer) First snowfall across the region Photo from: iWitness7 Viewer (Irene from Arcanum) (iWitness7 Viewer) First snowfall of the season in Troy Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff First snowflakes of season fall across the regional Photo from: iWitness 7 viewer (Pamela Gillum in Clayton) (iWitness7 Viewer) First snowflakes of season fall across the regional Photo from: iWitness 7 viewer (Pamela Gillum in Clayton) (iWitness7 Viewer) First snowflakes of season fall across the regional Photo from: iWitness 7 viewer (Annica in Troy (iWitness7 Viewer) First snowfall of season across region Photo from: iWitness 7 viewer (Ronald Hartzell in Piqua) (iWitness7 Viewer) First snowfall of the season in Troy Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff First snowfall of the season in Troy Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff First snowfall of the season in Troy Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff First snowfall of the season in Troy Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

