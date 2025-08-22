‘Not supposed to be here;’ People say dirt pile causing problems in Ohio neighborhood

COLERAIN TWP. — Residents say a massive dirt pile is ruining their yards in an Ohio neighborhood.

The Colerain Township Zoning Board has ordered the law director to explore possible solutions to a large earthen mound left behind by Wawa’s construction of a gas station, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The dirt pile sits just away from people’s homes.

Neighbors told WCPO they call the pile an eyesore.

“Can you imagine that out your back door?” said Steve Schebeli. “That’s not supposed to be here.”

The law director must bring recommendations to township leaders at the next zoning meeting in September.

