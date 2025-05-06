‘Not enough emphasis;’ Parents question school officials accused of not teaching math at town hall

XENIA — Parents brought their concerns to school officials after one student said she was not learning math.

News Center 7's Mason Fletcher talked to parents who said they feel better after a recent meeting.

Dozens of parents questioned Community STE(A)M Academy in Xenia Founder Jeremy Ervin at a town hall meeting Monday night.

One parent said the school is being proactive and that they’ve seen progress in the instruction since the complaint.

“We just want to know; do you understand this? And give the kids an opportunity, and it gives them an idea of what they know and what they don’t know,” one parent said during the meeting.

Ervin told News Center 7 that students are taught math through project-based learning.

“Every single one of our practice questions that they do per project mimics the state test,” Ervin said.

