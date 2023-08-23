Northwestern schools cancels athletic contests after deadly bus crash

GERMAN TWP., Clark County — All athletic contests have been canceled for Wednesday across the Northwestern Local School District a day after a school bus crash killed an elementary student in the district.

>>RELATED: Student killed, over 20 other students injured after school bus crash in Clark Co.

Additionally, all practices will be held on a voluntary basis, according to a social media post from the district’s athletic department.

Athletes and parents are encouraged to reach out to their coaches for more information, the spokesperson said in the post.

>>PHOTOS: Community members set up memorial for families impacted by bus crash

This announcement follows Tuesday’s deadly school bus crash that killed one student and injured over 20.

Northwestern Local Schools canceled classes Wednesday but opened the school for students, staff, and community members to come in and speak with mental health specialists.

>>RELATED: Prayer service to be held for family who lost child in Clark Co. bus crash

Grief counselors are also being made available for anyone within the district in need of additional support, a previous News Center 7 report said.

Lawrenceville Church of God is welcoming the community to come together and attend a prayer service at 6 p.m., Wednesday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 Community members set up memorial for families impacted by bus crash

©2023 Cox Media Group