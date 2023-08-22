Northwestern Local Schools cancel classes Wednesday after deadly bus crash

CLARK COUNTY — A Clark County school district will have no classes Wednesday after a bus accident killed one of their elementary students and injured 20 others.

Northwestern Local Schools announced the closure on their website saying in part, “Our hearts and prayers go out to the families that have been impacted by this tragedy.”

The school district said their schools will open at 8 a.m. for students, staff and community members who want to talk to a mental health specialist.

Grief counselors will also be available for anyone who needs additional support, the district said.

