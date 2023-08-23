Northwestern cancels classes Thursday, staff will receive support training

GERMAN TWP., Clark County — A Clark County school district has canceled classes for students Thursday after a bus accident killed one of their elementary students and injured at least 20 others.

Staff members were told they should report to work, according to a Facebook post by the district.

Northwestern Local Schools announced the closure on their Facebook page saying in part, “We will not have classes tomorrow. Staff members should report to work tomorrow.”

The school district said their staff members will receive training to help support students when they return on Friday.

