Norfolk Southern reimburses Clark County Sheriff’s Office, other departments over March derailment

SPRINGFIELD — Norfolk Southern is paying the Clark County Sheriff’s Office back after March’s train derailment in Springfield.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown announced Thursday that the transportation company reimbursed the sheriff’s office, the Clark County Emergency Management Agency, Clark County Agricultural Society, and the Springfield Township Fire Department for expenses incurred when responding to the derailment.

When 28 cars of a 212-car train derailed on March 4, the sheriff’s office provided emergency services.

The reimbursement came after Brown called for the company to pay the sheriff’s office back.

Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett said it was “disappointing” that the company didn’t pay the department back “until political pressure was brought to bear.”

“Nevertheless, we appreciate the efforts of Senator Brown and his team in getting this matter resolved quickly and fairly. Because of their efforts, the Sheriff’s Office has now been fully reimbursed by Norfolk Southern,” Burchett said.

In a statement, Brown said he will “continue to hold Norfolk Southern accountable and work to advance policies to help prevent further damage and potential injuries in the future.”

