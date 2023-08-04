Non-emergency phone lines not working for City of Vandalia

VANDALIA — Vandalia Police say their non-emergency phone lines are not working at their dispatch center Friday morning.

Technicians are working to fix the issue as soon as possible, according to a Vandalia Police spokesperson.

All 911 calls are working properly and service is not impacted.

Non-emergency calls can be made to 937-415-2291.

Vandalia Police says they will update on its social media page when service is restored to the main non-emergency line.

