Nominations for NAACP Hall of Freedom Awards have opened

DAYTON — The Dayton NAACP is hosting its 72nd Hall of Freedom Awards and nominations have officially opened, a spokesperson from the NAACP said.

To nominate someone, you must complete the “Summary of Qualifications” and upload a JPEG photo of the nominee on the Google Form.

There are several awards that people can nominate others for, in fact, three new categories have been added this year, the spokesperson said.

These awards include:

Miley O. Williamson Award of Distinction

Frederick Bowers Public Policy Award

Bob and Norma Ross Outstanding Leadership Award

Louise Troy Excellence in Education Award

W. S. McIntosh Courageous Activist Award

Judge Arthur O’Neil Fisher Fair and Just Award

The Lt. Col. Charity Adams Earley Award of Excellence

Community Service Award

Youth Development Award

Distinguished Volunteer of the Year Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

For more information on the qualifications for each award, visit the Google Form.

The nominations will close on October 7, at 5 p.m., the spokesperson said.

When nominating, only one can be nominated per category. If you nominate more than one person in the same category, your nominees will be disqualified.

No family member can be nominated for the award named in their family member’s honor.

Winners will be announced during the awards, which will take place on Friday, October 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Dayton Convention Center.

