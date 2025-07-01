No timeline on when remains found following hours-long standoff will be ID’d; man pleads not guilty

KETTERING — A man arrested after an eight-hour standoff with Kettering Police appeared in front of a judge on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Shane Smith, 40, was arrested on gun and drug charges at a home on Mini Court on June 17.

Smith appeared in court by video on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

Those discoveries came after an eight-hour-long standoff when police tried to serve a search warrant at the house.

The warrant was related to a missing person, Nicole Slusser. Her ex-boyfriend, Smith, was identified as a person of interest in her case.

Smith would not come out, forcing police to go in.

A SWAT team had to wade through a hoarding situation inside the home. They eventually found Smith hiding in a closet, under safes.

Investigators told News Center 7 they uncovered weapons and drugs in the home. They also confirmed they discovered possible human remains in the backyard.

Now, investigators are waiting for the possible human remains to be identified.

Dr. Sean Swiatkowski, Montgomery County Chief Deputy Coroner, told News Center 7 that the county recently obtained this ANDE machine that can do rapid DNA matches between 90 minutes and two hours.

He said if the remains are badly decomposed and there are limited samples available, they can ask the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to do the testing.

“People just don’t know the process of it, they just want it done quickly, and as much as you’d like to, again, you just want to make sure you get it right,” Swiatkowski said. “That’s the most important thing.”

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, investigators have not estimated how long it might take to identify the possible remains found at the home.

A judge set Shane Smith’s bond at $750,000 for his current charges, and additional charges are possible as the case moves forward.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group