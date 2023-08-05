No injuries reported after vehicle fire on I-70

CLARK COUNTY — There were no injuries reported after a vehicle caught on fire on Interstate 70 in Clark County Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported on eastbound I-70 near Old Mill Road around 1 p.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers.

>> Serious injuries reported at multi-vehicle crash in Vandalia

Videos sent to News Center 7 by a viewer show a red Jeep engulfed in flames on the side of the interstate.

Troopers said no one was hurt and no lane closures were reported.

We’re working to learn what caused the fire.

© 2023 Cox Media Group