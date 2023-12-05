No injuries following school bus crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Deputies responded to a school bus crash in Preble County Tuesday morning.

>>‘It looked like a movie;’ Police cruiser lands on top after crash in Dayton

Preble County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 8:26 a.m. to the 7000 block of Westbound U.S. 35 on initial reports of a school bus crash.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that no one was hurt.

Initial scanner traffic indicated two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group