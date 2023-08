MIAMI COUNTY — Intermittent lane closures on Interstate 75 in Miami County will begin Sunday, Aug. 27 due to bridge repairs.

The lane closures will last from Sunday, Aug. 27 to Thursday, Aug. 31.

Lanes on I-75 in each direction between State Route 41 and County Road 25A will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.









