Niche form of breast cancer studied by state university

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A university in Ohio is working to bring awareness to a form of breast cancer that is difficult to diagnose.

Breast cancer survival rates have improved over the years due to better treatments and increased screenings, a spokesperson from the university said.

However, there is a form of the disease that grows and spreads quickly and is difficult to diagnose.

This form of the cancer is called inflammatory breast cancer (IBC) and it only represents 1% to 5% of all breast cancers in the country, the spokesperson said.

IBC accounts for about 10% of breast cancer deaths.

The Ohio State University’s Inflammatory Breast Cancer Program is working to bring more awareness of IBC and the nuances of diagnosing and treating it.

IBC is often diagnosed at an advanced stage and a lump isn’t typically one of the symptoms.

Instead, IBC often shows as a breast infection, with symptoms that can include:

An orange peel-like texture or dimpling of skin

Feeling of heaviness

Tightening of the skin

Engorgement of the breast

Infection like redness

