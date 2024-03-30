Newly named Wright State men’s basketball head coach speaks on road ahead

FAIRBORN — Wright State’s men’s basketball assistant coach just got a promotion.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson talked with Clint Sargent about his new job title.

Sargent has been coaching for the university since 2016, so he is familiar with all the current players.

This season they did not meet expectations, so he knows he has a long road ahead of him to assure early success.

“The main thing to ensure that you can compete for a championship and in this climate keep your players, retain as much as your core,” Sargent said.

Currently, there are more than eight underclassmen on the team, some with playing experience.

Sargent said they will be a crucial part of making it back to the tournament.

Out-recruiting their counterparts like Dayton and Ohio State is important.

You got to figure out who you are first, and how do you sell who you are? Then what makes you different?” Sargent said.

He said the coaching staff will have familiar faces which he believes will help to build off previous success.





