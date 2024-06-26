Newly elected Ohio congressman sworn into office

WASHINGTON D.C. — A newly elected Ohio congressman has been sworn into office.

Former Ohio State Senator Michael Rulli was officially sworn into office by House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, he won a special election earlier this month to replace Rep. Bill Johnson, who stepped down to accept the position of president at Youngstown State University.

Rep. Rulli represents Ohio’s Sixth Congressional District, which runs through 11 counties in Eastern Ohio.

He will serve the remainder of Johnson’s unexpired term.

Rulli beat Democrat Michael Kripchak in a special election. The two will face each other again in November.

