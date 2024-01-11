New video shows police chase, crash suspect arm himself before pursuit

TROTWOOD — News Center 7 got the first look at the man police say led them on a chase before crashing his truck into a Trotwood police cruiser.

Video obtained by News Center 7 from an iWitness7 on Thursday showed how James Skirvin sped back further into Voyager Village after allegedly hitting his daughter and crushing the bench she was sitting on. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

As we showed you on News Center 7 at 5:00, he went to a home, stepped out of his white truck, dropped his phone, retrieved it, and went inside. Moments later, he walked out, carrying a long gun with another one strapped over his shoulder.

The video showed him eventually driving out of the camera’s sight slowly, but a young man walking his dog that day told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell that Skirvin sped up drastically while leaving, missing him and his dog by 4 feet.

“It was very shocking,” Jacob Kenon said. “My mom actually sent me (the news) and I said, ‘Mom, that’s the same truck that just sped past me and the other dog.’”

Dash camera video shared by police on Wednesday showed how officers tried to stop him with stop sticks on US 35. Video from the Ohio Department of Transportation also showed what appeared to be Skirvin throwing one of the guns out of the window on US 35. Police believe he fired at officers moments before that.

Another video shared by an iWitness7 showed the crash Skirvin is accused of causing, which injured a Trotwood police officer. As officers moved in on the armed man, the video showed an object Skirvin threw out the window, possibly the second gun police said he had.

So far, Skirvin is facing just one charge of felonious assault for the attack on his daughter. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will conduct a criminal investigation into his actions outside of that and have prosecutors review that for more possible charges.

